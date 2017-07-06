Templemore school honours two of its students

Congratulations to Tom Duggan and Sean Collier who both received special awards at the end of year Mass at St Colmcille’s Primary School on Wednesday last.

Both 6th class boys graduate from the school without missing a day from when they began in 1st class. For the record that is a total of 1087 days.

Tom and Sean were both presented with a Gold Certificate, Gold Medal and a school gift on this wonderful achievement of full attendance.