Start your Hairdressing career at Templemore College

While some people may think of college as offering progression for school leavers, a feature of all departments at Templemore College is the provision of education and training to students of all ages.

Thus, the mix of school-leavers, with mature students who have a variety of life experiences contribute in all areas, including hairdressing, to a mature and enjoyable atmosphere with students regularly commenting afterwards how much they enjoyed their studies at Templemore College.

The flagship Hairdressing programme in the College is the full time City & Guilds course which gets hairdressing careers off to a great start. This course which includes options in Barbering and Make-up is not only designed for school leavers but for those who have worked in another career and have now concluded that hairdressing is the right career option for them. Upon successful completion students are awarded an International Diploma in Hairdressing, which is recognised in 120 countries and is the standard qualification to work nationally and internationally.

The College now possesses some of Ireland’s most up to date facilities for hair industry trainees and is recognised for its adherence to high standards, which includes enhancing the course with workshops from leaders in the Hairdressing industry. Students are encouraged to adopt a holistic approach to their education by contributing fully within the wider community. For many years the trainee stylists have put their skills to good use by supporting musicals, dramas, fashion shows and fundraising occasions.

So, if you regard yourself as a colourful person attracted by fashion, clothes, make-up or design, you probably possess, whatever your age, the necessary creativity and flair for a career in hairdressing. Templemore College is equipped to further your ambitions with a C&G Diploma in Hairdressing commencing in Sept, 2017. You can view work from this department on our Facebook page. Full details are available by telephoning 0504-31007, visiting www.tcfe.ie or emailing info@tcfe.ie