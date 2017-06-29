GAA News: Six teams for Thurles Street Leagues to battle for 'The Rattler Cup'

Six teams drawn from the parish of Thurles will go head-to-head in the resurrected Thurles Street Leagues next week with the Rattler Byrne Cup up for grabs for the winner.

The competition, which is being run as part of the Thurles Sports Fest, sees former Tipperary senior hurling selector, Michael 'Glossy' Gleeson as Chairman and he is promising some great action in the group stages and the concluding semi-finals and finals next week.

“We will have six teams divided up into two groups and they will play their games of thirty minute duration ( 15 minutes a side) with nine players on each team on the full length pitch. The round robin games are set for next Monday evening kicking off at 7:00pm and the aim is to have the semi-finals and finals then on Wednesday evening,” Michael told The Tipperary Star.

The six teams: Loughtagalla, managed by Seamus Woodlock; Kickham Street, managed by Brian Fitzgibbon; Liberty Square, managed by Kieran Linnane; Monadreen, managed by Martin Doyle; The Parks, managed by Michael Grogan; and Killinan, managed by Connie Maher - will feature junior and minor players from the parish of Thurles and the four semi-finalists will move forward then to play in the Festival of Hurling on Saturday week next as part of the Thurles Sports Fest.

The original Street Leagues Cup has been resurrected and rededicated to the memory of the late and great Mickey 'Rattler' Byrne, who was involved in Loughtagalla back in the day and witnessed many a fine hurler play in the competition which real captured the imagination of the whole town.

“We are looking forward to having a few great games in the Street Leagues and I suppose the big difference between this competition and the games in the past, is that now we have minors and juniors playing, whereas before it was for juveniles. The clubs in the town are behind this and there has been a lot of work in planning, getting the teams together and trying to ensure that everyone gets a fair crack at it,” said Michael who issued an invitation to all to come along and see the action in Dr Morris Park.

The draws for the group stages will be made on Monday evening and local referees will be utilised for the competition which has generated much interest in the Home of Hurling.Do get along to cheer on your neighbourhood.