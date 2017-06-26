Borrisoleigh is ready to wheel out the fun for festive weekend

This weekend sees the return of the annual Borrisoleigh Festival, with a packed programme of events, including live music in The Square on Saturday night and all day on Sunday.

The festival will be officially opened by the new Mayor, Paddy Dolan followed by All Ireland Scor Sinsear winner Katie Shanahan and friends. 80s Rock band 'Sleeze n' Cheeze' will then take to the stage and have the whole town rockin' to some of the greatest rock anthems known to man.

The Tipperary Rose, Sheila Ryan will be interviewed during the interval.

The inaugural International Wheelbarrow Extravaganza takes place on Sunday.This unique event provides a great opportunity for individuals, businesses and community groups to put their creativity on display. Prizes will be awarded in five categories: Best Floral Display, Best Homemade Wheelbarrow, Best Use of Recycled Materials, Best Use of Technology and Best Artistic Creation.

For the more active, local walking group, the Bush and Briar Ramblers, have organised a walk. Registration is at 9am in the Community Centre beside the church.

Boots of a different kind will be required for the line dancing later on!

This will be followed by the popular Platform / Social Dancing with Pat Costello. Live music continues all night with Dufrane, The Mangled Badgers and Ebony.

There will be a Food Fair and BBQ in the Square from 2pm and the kids will be kept busy with bouncy castles, a pet party and a kiddies disco.

The lineup of events is:

Saturday July 1

8.30pm: official opening of the festival by Lord Mayor Paddy Dolan

8.35pm: music with 2017 All Ireland Scór Sinsear Winner Katie Shanahan & Friends

9.30pm: live Music with 80s band Sleeze ‘n Cheeze

10.30pm: interview with Tipperary Rose, Sheila Ryan. followed by Cheese n Sleeze

Sunday, July 2

9am: Bush & Briar Walk. Registration at 9am in community centre. Moderate walk 3-3.5 hours.

12pm-6.30pm: International Wheelbarrow Extravaganza

1pm-2pm: Ned Kelly Orchestra

2pm-4pm: Line Dancing

4pm-5.30pm: Platform / Social Dancing with Pat Costello

5.30pm-6.30pm: Dufrane

6.30pm-8pm: Mangled Badgers

8pm til late: Ebony

Sunday children’s

entertainment

2pm-6pm: Bouncy castles and more

2.30pm-4.30pm: Pet Party

6pm-7pm Disco (primary school childen)

BBQ & Food Fair from 2pm.