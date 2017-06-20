A Taste of Lough Derg continues to whet the appetite of Tipperary foodies

This year's Taste of Lough Derg continues to tickle the taste buds with a number of events lined up for June.

Starting this Sunday, June 25, there will be a guided mindful bog walk at 12pm with career coach Niall Heenan at Fuchsia Lane Farm in Terryglass followed by lunch in the awarding winning lakeside pub, the Derg Inn Terryglass.

This walk is a wonderful opportunity to connect with self and will take approximately one hour before realxing and and mingling with the other participants over lunch afterwards in the Derg Inn which recently won the Tipperary Gastropub award.

On Monday, June 26, at 5pm, Nuala Kilkenny of Nualas Bar and Restaurant Tuamgraney, will lead a historical walk around Tuamgraney village the topic of which will be local High King of Ireland Brian Boru and his connection to the village. The tour will end with an evening wining and dining in Nuala’s Bar & Restaurant in the centre of the village and taste the very best of Irish cooking.

Tuamgraney is the setting for the next event on Wednesday June 28, at 5.30pm when artisan chocolatier Patricia Farrell from Wilde Ireland Chocolates in Tuamgraney will welcome you into her working chocolate factory for a hands on experience.

Patricia has been hand making Irish chocolate in Tuamgraney since 1997.

The Boathouse in Annacarriga just outside Killaloe / Ballina, will host a cheeses and wine tasting masterclass on Thursday, June 29, at 7pm. This is a chance to show off your knowledge and to learn from a master sommelier.

While the last week in June is jam packed with events it is only a flavour of events that are to come for the rest of the summer. For more information on all of the events taking place in June and for the rest of the summer visit www.atasteofloughderg.ie