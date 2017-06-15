Dunkerrin Parish History Society - annual trip

Our annual history trip will take place on 17th June, focusing on the War of Independence/ Civil War, with a tour of West Cork. €50 pp including tickets & 3 course meal. The schedule is as follows:

Leaving Moneygall Church at 8am sharp on 17th June.

Munster Arms for coffee and scones in Bandon & 2hrs Collins museum & tour of West Cork with guide, including Beal na mBlath.

Please note due to the large numbers expected, first priority will be given to the parish.

For bookings, contact - Pat Sheedy 0861024660 - Kathleen Kennedy 0879851440