Ballina Killaloe Anglers

The annual Interclub Pike Competition, involving our two local clubs, - St. Flannan’s and Killaloe Ballina & District - will be held on Sunday, June 18th.

This competition is sponsored by Sean Collins and the Presentation of Prizes will be held at Walsh’s Bar at 7pm. Weigh points are at Ballyvalley and below the Bridge.

Prize Presentation for all the Mayfly competitions will be held in Mills’ Bar on Saturday, May 24th. All anglers are invited to attend.