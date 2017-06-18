De-clutter your wardrobe and support Lorrha Tidy Towns

When cleaning out your wardrobe to make room for the summer collection, please remember Lorrha Development/Tidy Towns who continue to collect unwanted clothes throughout the year.

Items of clothing must be clean and dry and in good condition please and we can supply bags if you want. We can also collect to make it easy for you, just call (086) 8647166, (086) 8493595 or (087) 2601413 with your name and details.

Please note we cannot accept Duvets, bedding, household linen, pillows, cushions, carpets, rugs and mats including bath toilet and shower mats, soiled or wet clothing but good quality unwanted clothing for re-use (not recycling).

All money raised from all fundraising ventures is used for the ongoing work around Lorrha Village which helps to keep one adult employed. Many thanks for your continued support.