Family Fun Run for Holy Family National School

The Holy Family National School in Templetuohy are holding their Annual 5k Fun Run/Walk on Friday 23rd June at 7pm with registration at Templetuohy School from 6.15pm in memory of our dearly departed past pupil Chloe Gray, who would be 17 that weekend.

Refreshments will be served at the school after the event, so dust off the runners, bring on the buggies and put the date, Friday 23rd June in your diary! We would be delighted to see you there to support this worthy cause.

Also congratulations to our victorious soccer team who travelled to Clane on Saturday 3rd June and claimed the Kevin Fogarty Memorial Trophy. Many thanks to Richie Fogarty and John Sweeney who trained the team to such a high standard. It was a great way to pay tribute to our past pupil Kevin.