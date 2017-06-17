Fundraiser in Littleton for local summer camps

A Sunday Bingo Fundraiser to help defray to cost of running the summer camp will take place Sunday June 18th at 3pm in the Muintir Na Tire Hall Littleton.

Great cash prizes on the day, all full houses €100 or better and usual raffle. Your support would be very much appreciated. In aid of the Moycarkey - Two Mile Borris – Littleton parish summer camp for children attending primary schools in the parish, Gaile, Littleton, Two Mile Borris and Pouldine. Summer camp takes place the week Aug 7th to Aug 11th.