Enhancement and Painting Scheme with Tipperary County Council

Tipperary County Council is seeking to improve the streetscape of Templemore through supporting owners of properties that are derelict by offering a grant of up to half of the cost to a maximum of €500.00 for painting of premises and erection of planters, floral hanging baskets etc.

Application forms can be had by downloading from www.tipperarycoco.ie or by phoning 0761 06 6062. Closing date is Friday June 30th.