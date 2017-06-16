Shoer wins County Stroke at Lakeside

Last Sunday saw the County Strokeplay finals take place at a wet and windy Lakeside course. There was no let up all day so it was a case of on with the wet gear and tough it out.

First out were the Juniors where Tipp Hills Michael O'Donoghue emerged victorious by a single stroke following a late charge from our own Liam Leahy. It was a similar story in the Intermediate grade as veteran Seamus Ryan also made a late drive for glory but ultimately suffered the same fate as Leahy - this time giving way to Riverdales John Minogue.

Following the first 18 holes of the Senior competition there was only 4 holes separating the entire field and the PRO looked set to retain his crown. Stephen Shoer had other ideas however and a late birdie run saw him over the line. He has been performing well all season and recently added the Cashel Scratch Cup to his trophy cabinet. Well done to him.

Last weekend saw the National Matchplay Championships take place at a very well presented Tipperary Hills. Both Paul O'Brien and Stephen Shoer played very well but bowed out at the last 32 stage. Lily too played well but was eliminated leaving Martha to fly the flag. Following a walkover in R1 she defeated Mary Murray of Rocklodge on Sunday morning and then faced favourite for the title - Breda White - in the afternoon. There was no separating them after 36 cracking holes with Martha eventually edging her out on the 38th.

Bank Holiday Monday morning saw a 9.30am start where she faced Portmarnock's Ger Ward who has won more National Matchplay's than Nadal has French Opens. But that didn't deter Martha. Things were all square after 18 and it was game on. Ward went one up three times in the first 13 holes but each time Martha won the next with birdie. However a costly bogey on 14 followed by a well timed birdie on 15 ultimately decided the contest in favour of the battle-hardened Dub who went on to record her 11th National title later that day. Martha lost nothing in defeat and did her club proud. Watch this space.

The Munster Mixed foursomes took place in Rocklodge on May 20th where Anthony Maher and Josie McCormack won the first 18 prize. The Greys matchplay continues with the finals pencilled in for Friday June 23rd.

And finally don't forget our coaching continues each Friday night in June (6.30-8pm) for all children aged 8-16. It's free, it's fun and you're all welcome. Bring a friend.