Killea Fun Day and Margaret O'Sullivan Féile

The Fun Day and Féile will take place on Sunday June 25th. This is our 10th event and is going from strength to strength over the years.

It is a great Family Day and it starts at 1.30pm with Templemore Pipe Band. The Tractor Run starts at 11.30am, so bring the tractor and take part.

The Dog Show takes place at 2.30, with lots of different categories. The top dog of the show will receive the Pat Searson Perpetual Cup.

The most elegant dressed lady will be judged by Tipperary Rose representative Sheila Ryan from Gurtagarry.

The music will also start at 1.30 with top class musicians, dancers and singers. All musicians welcome.

Other events include: Sheaf Pitching, Horse Shoe Throwing, Hurling Skills, Football Penalties.

The Sheep Races have been very popular over the last few years and will take place at 3.30pm.

The 5 A Side Soccer Tournament for school kids is free to enter.

There will be lots of Foodstalls, very popular BBQ, with Caulcanon and Pancake Stall. Our Canteen will also be open with lots of home cooked food available.

So, the word is come to Killea for a great family day out, the kids will have fun and will be safe.