International Dimension at Templemore College of Further Education

Templemore College is excited to announce that 70 of their students will embark on foreign work placements next year.

Each student will receive funding from the Erasmus+ programme for travel, accommodation, and living expenses.

Students will gain an opportunity to experience life in another country, by attending language classes, working with a local company, and participating in organised cultural activities.

Currently, Templemore College sends 35-40 students abroad each year to complete work experience placements through the Erasmus+ programme in association with Léargas.

Students can complete their work experience in Spain, France or Germany, in a wide range of areas; IT and Networks, Tourism with Languages, Business, Media Studies, Hairdressing, Beauty Therapy, Complementary Therapies, Make-up Artistry, Sports and Recreation, and Horticulture.

Students from Templemore College of Further Education gain valuable experiences in terms of learning a new language and technical skills in their areas of expertise but also in terms of personal growth.

Students have also demonstrated a significant increase in self-confidence, maturity, and motivation upon their return home to Ireland.

In addition, the Erasmus+ mobility experience will enhance the student's CV and help the student secure future employment, at home or abroad.

