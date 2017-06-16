Tipperary County Council receive notice of Nenagh road closures for gas pipes

Tipperary County Council has received an application from Gas Networks Ireland to close Silver Streret / Ciamalta Road as part of the next phase of laying natural gas pipes around the town.

The proposed closure would see St John’s Lane to William Street, William Street to Thomond Place and Thomond Place to Stafford Street, close in a phased basis from Monday, July 10, to Friday, September 1.

Alternative routes will be in place along John’s Lane and William Street and Sarsfield Street, Kenyon Street and Stafford Street.

The closure is dependent on the planned road closure at Emmet Place, from June 26 to July 10, going ahead as previously advertised.

The major infrastructure work was raised at the May meeting of Nenagh Municipal District Council, with district manager Marcus O'Connor saying the council was expecting to see some re-instatement carried out around the town by September.

Area enagineer Peter Fee is hoping that kerbs will be reset in advance of the work.

Cllr John Carroll said remedial work on footpaths must be a priority as people were falling on them.

Cllr Hughie McGarth said it was important that the town had a good kerb line. He was supported by Cllr Seamus Morris in his call for a timeline for the work to start.

However, Mr Fee said that GNI had promised a detailed schedule of work, following which the council will draw up its own schedule.