Breaking: School Transport secured for Scoil Ruain, Killenaule

The at-risk school transport scheme for Scoil Ruain in Killenaule has been secured for another year at least, The Tipperary Star can confirm, with a review of the scheme at national level to be conducted.

Deputy Michael Lowry, who has worked extensively on trying to preserve the scheme which would have affected seven buses and sixty students in September, confirmed that the buses will run and that “common sense has prevailed.”

Scoil Ruain, was in an exceptional situation as it draws on its student population from a 25 mile radius from Killenaule, and the affected areas include the like of Mullinahone, Gortnahoe, Glengoole, Drangan, Ballysloe, Kilvemnon, Cloneen, Moyglass and many other villages - it has a total of 19 feeder schools from all over south Tipperary.

Deputy Michael Lowry said, “I met with Minister John Halligan on a number of occasions and discussed this with him. I'm delighted to be able to confirm now that the buses will continue to run from September until the end of school year 2018. In the interim, the department will be conducting a review of the scheme and I am delighted for the sixty students that this affects and their families, as well as the school staff, three of whom could have been affected by this. This is good news for Scoil Ruain and the hinterland,” Deputy Lowry said.



Thumbs up for seven Scoil Ruain buses from Deputy Michael Lowry for September with 60 students to be facilitated as heretofore.

Principal Gerry McGill echoed the sense of positivity and added, “This is a huge relief to us all here in Scoil Ruain and the hope long term is to have legislation changed in relation to the school transport scheme. We are so appreciative of the work undertaken by Deputy Michael Lowry because he has been on top of this from the word go.

See this weeks Tipperary Star for more on this story.