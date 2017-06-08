Breaking: Tipperary Gardai tackling drug crimes head-on

Gardai in Tipperary have made substantial progress in the battle against drugs in recent weeks with a 50% increase in the detection rate for illegal substances.

A new Garda drugs unit in the division is making an impact and Chief Superintendent Catherine Kehoe is confident that the progress can continue to be built on in the coming weeks.

Detections under simple possession legislation resulted in an increase from 137 to 206 incidents, while there has been a 30% increase in detections for supply and sale.

In other words forty seizures of drugs destined for Tipperary people were made and prevented those drugs from reaching their destination.

The high profile Operation Thor has been a success in the county with almost fifty arrests made for crime and drugs related activities. The operation has resulted in a total of 149 cannabis plants being seized in Two Mile Borris and Tipperary town, with a combined street value of in excess of €120,000.

The Tipperary Gardai are enjoying success in most areas of detection at the present time with shop, vehicle and other thefts all down by 32%, 10% and 8% respectively, while thefts from persons are down from 33% to 27%. Crime Prevention initiatives under the direction of Crime Prevention Officer, Sgt Tom O'Dwyer would appear to be working.

On the downside though, criminal damage is up by 24% from 151 cases to 187 and Chief Supt. Kehoe outlined an initiative under Operation Thor to try and combat this. “A certain amout of this is preventable and at management level we are looking at it and hoping to make gains in this whole area,” she said.

Public order offences have increased by 13% from 241 to 273, with more night time incidents probably as a result of people moving out more and more again.

Assaults are also on the increase with non serious up by 16% and serious up by 25%. In terms of road traffic accidents, serious incidents are down by 80% while non serious are up by 24%.

The Gardai have been praised for their efforts by members of the Tipperary Joint Policing Committee, Chaired by Fianna Fail Cllr Roger Kennedy.