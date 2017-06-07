Templemore Lions Club

A zone meeting was held in Murphy’s Bar and Lounge on Friday night last, with attendees from Thurles, Cashel, Cahir, Roscrea, Birr, Tipperary and Templemore. These meetings are held two to three times annually.

A representative of each club present read an account of their club’s activities of recent times, and it was interesting to share information on activities being undertaken for the betterment of local needs and concerns of society.

Liam Lyons Thurles who is District Treasurer of Lions Club also addressed the meeting.

We also learned that to honour the Lions Club CentenaryYear a Lions Centenary Stamp will be on sale from June 1st.

A short discussion followed before the meeting was brought to a close.