All the performers are busy in rehearsals for our Stars in Their Eyes extravaganza in the Templemore Arms Hotel on Saturday 27th May 2017.

All funds raised on the night will go towards refurbishment of our new premises, including installation of heating and insulation. Tickets are €20 and are available from all contestants and club members, from the Templemore Arms reception desk or find us on Facebook.

Templemore Badminton Club has been running for over 50 years, with members of all ages achieving great success at local and national levels. We need your support in continuing to grow this fantastic local facility. All are welcome.