Top music honour for Michael Jenkins

Congratulations to Michael Jenkins who was awarded The County Tipperary Ryan Youth Orchestra's Member of the Year 2016/2017 by Michael John Ryan.

This award is in appreciation of Michaels' commitment and participation in the CTRYO concerts, rehearsals and Concert Tour of Croatia during the 2016/2017 season. Michael is a Violin Student in the Ryan School of Music, Tipperary Town and is currently studying for his leaving Certificate.

Michael John also presented Michael Jenkins with a framed poem entitled 'The Music Student' by the late Danny Ryan.