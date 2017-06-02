Top music honour for Michael Jenkins

Congratulations to Michael Jenkins who was awarded The County Tipperary Ryan Youth Orchestra's Member of the Year 2016/2017 by Michael John Ryan.  

This award is in appreciation of Michaels' commitment and participation in the CTRYO  concerts, rehearsals and Concert Tour of Croatia during the 2016/2017  season.  Michael is a Violin Student in the Ryan School of Music, Tipperary  Town and is currently studying for his leaving Certificate.  

Michael John  also presented Michael Jenkins with a framed poem entitled 'The Music  Student' by the late Danny Ryan.