Age Friendly Roscrea celebrate anniversary event

The members of Age Friendly Roscrea invite you to join them as they celebrate their anniversary event in Racket Hall on June 7th at 4pm. The recently formed Rosie Greys will be joined by many local entertainers and it will be an evening of music and song with a special afternoon tea. We will be distributing new leaflet for friendship service also.



Whilst the general tone of the afternoon will be light hearted and a bit of craic, recent events in our town raise the issue of personal and home security and in response to queries and concerns from many of our older citizens we will have an information session on personal and home safety and security. A short presentation will be given by Garda Inspector Seamus Maher and by the Crime Prevention Officer, Sgt Tom O’Dwyer. There will also be an information stand on personal alarms; house alarms and security locks.



The evening will conclude with a very important event; the presentation of certificates to a large number of Local Roscrea businesses and services.



These Roscrea Businesses and Services have participated in the An Age Friendly awareness training programme and are implementing additional age friendly initiatives. The Age Friendly Business Recognition Programme has been rolled out in most counties in Ireland but Roscrea is the first town in Co. Tipperary to take on the challenge. Roscrea Chamber of Commerce is supporting and promoting this initiative and businesses and services who have yet to join this movement are welcome to come on board as we all work together to make Roscrea an even greater place in which to live and grow old.



So on June 7th at 4pm please join us at Racket Hall, There will be a limited transport service available. To get more information about this contact Anne Keevey on 0831133987. There will be an entry raffle ticket priced at €5