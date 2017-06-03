Fundraising BBQ for Tipperary hospice

Templetuohy Fundraising Barbeque takes place this Sunday 4th June in the Temple Bar, Templetuohy.

Barbeque served from 2pm-7pm. Tea/Coffee served, family fun day with bouncy castle, face painting, spot prizes galore.

Amongst the wax & head shave participants are John Sweeney, Murty Kelly, Cllr. David Doran, Declan Kelly, Diarmuid Everard and Eamon Grey.

Music by Midnight Run 4pm-7pm followed by Hot Ice 9pm ‘till late.

Tickets on sale at €5 with all proceeds going to Milford Hospice. All support appreciated.