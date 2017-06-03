Fundraising BBQ for Tipperary hospice

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Fundraising BBQ for Tipperary hospice

Templetuohy Fundraising Barbeque takes place this Sunday 4th June in the Temple Bar, Templetuohy.  

 

Barbeque served from 2pm-7pm.  Tea/Coffee served, family fun day with bouncy castle, face painting, spot prizes galore.  

 

Amongst the wax & head shave participants are John Sweeney, Murty Kelly, Cllr. David Doran, Declan Kelly, Diarmuid Everard and Eamon Grey.  

 

Music by Midnight Run 4pm-7pm followed by Hot Ice 9pm ‘till late.  

 

Tickets on sale at €5 with all proceeds going to Milford Hospice.  All support appreciated.