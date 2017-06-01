Twenty jobs will be created in Rathdowney with the opening of a new store

Twenty new jobs will be created in Rathdowney with the opening of a Mr PRICE - Branded Bargains store in the town.

The new store, Mr. Price Rathdowney, will be located in the Rathdowney Retail Outlet, Johnstown Road, Rathdowney.



It will officially open on June 29th 2017 at 12 noon. Mr PRICE currently employ 700 people in their stores nationwide.



The opening of Mr PRICE Rathdowney will bring the Mr PRICE store count to 39 and the employee count to a figure in excess of 700 people within the Irish economy.



The opening of Mr PRICE Rathdowney will be an event not to be missed. It will be a fun filled event with balloons, giveaways and so much more.



Edel McSorley, Operations Director for Mr PRICE commented "Irish consumers are now so savvy and love a bargain, this is what has really helped our growth. We are looking forward to opening store number 39 with many more in the pipeline for 2017.”

MR PRICE carries stationery, arts & crafts, homewares, bulk discounted confectionery, food, toiletries, domestic cleaning goods and so much more.