Tipperary Historical Journal on sale

Copies of the 30th anniversary issue of the Tipperary Historical Journal 2017 are available for purchase at Steeples (Books and More), Nenagh.

Among the articles are John Bagwell; Politician & Landlord (1811-1883) by Seán O'Donnell; The Departure of Thomas MacDonagh (1878-1916) from Kilkenny in 1903 by Proinsias O Drisceoil; The Income of Catholic Priests in Pre-Famine Ireland by Danny Grace, and Michael O'Connell (1887-1936), Vice Commandant of the 2nd Mid-Tipperary Brigade, by Neville O'Connell.

For sport lovers there is also part 1 of A Bibliography of Sport in Tipperary. The cover features a photograph of the famous stallion Sadlers Wells.

The journal costs €20 and offers tremendous value with 13 articles plus book reviews spread across 240 pages.

Meanwhile Danny Grace has been appointed as president of Ormond Historical Society