Nenagh's Gaelscoil pupils put on their dancing shoes

There were excellent dancing performances by all classes at Gaelscoil Aonach Urmhumhan's annual Taispéantas Rince.

With the Halla Mór packed to capacity, the school's banna ceoil, comprising all children from Rang a 2 to Rang a 6, 144 pupils, performed a wonderful opening 20 minutes of music.

This was followed by every class performing the dances they have worked on with múinteoir rince Marie Hogan and their class teacher. The variety alone was super, as was the standard.

This was followed by all the senior classes performing 'Ar Scáth a Chéile', and a Céilí where the Rang a 5 agus a 6 brought the parents and grandparents out on the dance floor for Ionsaí na hÍnse - the Siege of Ennis.

Sa ghrianghraf, tá páistí Rang a 6 ag bronnadh bláthanna ar Mharie Hogan, le Múinteoir Eibhlín a thacaigh leí