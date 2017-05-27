A little gem nestled in a peaceful countryside setting

Formerly a National School dating back to 1910, the Old Schoolhouse at Kylemakill, Moyne, Thurles, which has come to the market, is a charming property now comprising a beautifully renovated 3 / 4-Bed, two-storey cottage.

This is a most unique property with many distinctive features, set on a landscaped half-acre site, with generous lawns and stone perimeter walls.

Accommodation extends to over 1,050 sq.ft and includes Entrance Hall, Sittingroom, Livingroom, Diningroom / 4th Bedroom with Bathroom off and Utility on the Ground Floor.

Upstairs contains 3 no. Bedrooms and Bathroom. Central Heating is provided by an Oil-Fired system with an additional Gas Fireplace in the Sittingroom. Double Glazed windows throughout.

There is also a detached stone outbuilding (formerly the School’s W.C.), ideal for fuel storage etc.

This is a most comfortable and well-maintained property that will offer any new owner(s) many years of enjoyment, together with the tranquil nature of this peaceful rural setting.

Further photos and floorplans are available on Daft.ie, MyHome.ie, Sherryfitz.ie, TipperaryProperty.com and Rightmove.co.uk.

Viewing is highly recommended and by appointment with Jonathan Gleeson of Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson – Thurles, 0504 22997.