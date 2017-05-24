Tipperary student is named Enterprise Ireland Student Entrepreneur

Tipperary student Shane Cody of Nenagh has been named the Enterprise Ireland Product Design Student Entrepreneur at the University of Limerick’s Design@UL 2017. Shane developed MANTA, a hydrofoil water exploration vessel, designed to provide safe and easy access to inland waterways. Its hybrid peddle and battery propulsion system affords users performance, efficiency and comfort.

University of Limerick’s Design@UL 2017 opened on Tuesday in Limerick city centre. The exhibition is the culmination of the year’s work for the graduating students of architecture, product design and technology education.

The work on display shows, how, through creative problem solving, real-world research and iterative processes students can develop solutions that address real needs, explore new technologies and potential futures, question perceptions and ultimately improve everyday experiences.

Opening the exhibition, UL President Dr Des Fitzgerald paid tribute to all those involved saying: “The diversity of product design, architecture and technology project themes brings primary research to the fore, investigating complex problems and developing innovative and entrepreneurial solutions to change our user experience paradigms. These range from water rescue devices, assistive systems for people with visual impairment, to mapping and display systems for firefighters, and even a product to improve your golf swing. The hard work and innovative thinking of the students is clearly evident in the work on display”.

This year’s Design@UL show is the first showcase of work under the new School of Design at UL. It demonstrates what can be achieved through interdisciplinary collaboration and offers a vision of change for design education and research in Ireland.

The exhibit was opened by Dr Des Fitzgerald with special guest Catherine MacEnri, from the Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation. The exhibition is open to the public in the former Helene Modes building at 10 Roches Street, Limerick from 10am to 4pm daily from May 24 until June 2.