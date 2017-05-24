Corrigan Brothers hope to inspire Tipperary team following last weekend's upset

"We have the Bubbles Man and Seamie Callinan

It's a master plan Tipperary Can"

Corrigan Brothers, the band whose sporting hits include, the Ballad of Rory McIlroy as well as the Ballad of Shane Long, have re-recorded their 2015 hit "Tipp Thumpin" a rework of the ChumbaWumba song "TubThumpin" to inspire the Tipp Team and supporters after last weeks defeat by Cork. Ger Corrigan, singer and songwriter with the group said "we have had few defeats and the Cork defeat was a surprise but all great teams can bounce back, that's what makes them great teams".

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siJRI1YVzQg



The brothers went back in to Pete Creigton's studio in Newport and recorded an updated version of the song. "Tipp get knocked down but they get up again". That is the message of the song.

The wonderful voice of Pete Creighton's daughter Lucy features on the track, Lucy is just fifteen but has the voice of a super star.

Tipp Thumpin is on youtube and the Corrigan Brothers look forward to singing it in Thurles when Liam McCarthy makes his journey back home in September.

The Brothers have recently filmed a documentary entitled "The story behind the song" for UK TV which will be broadcast in December. It is a documentary about the writing recording and success of their international hit "There's no one as Irish as Barack Obama"