Theatre: Six AIMS nominations for Tipp musical societies

Three musical societies in Tipperary have shared in six nominations at the annual Association of Irish Musical Societies (AIMS) nominations which were announced in New Ross this week as part of the annual Choral Festival.

Leading the way is Carrick -on-Suir Musical Society with three nominations for their show Legally Blonde which was a great success in the town.

Carrick have received nominations for Best Ensemble (What You Want), Best House Management, and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for the vastly experienced Irene Malone as Paulette.

Irene will be up against Thurles Musical Society's Mairead Hackett who was nominated in the same category for her magnificent performances as Miss Sandra in All Shook Up. The nominations capped a memorable few days for Mairead who was also honoured in the Bord Gais Energy student theatre awards when her school Presentation, Thurles won the Best Overall Show for Billy Elliot - Mairead, alongside fellow TMS stalwart Patricia McElgunn, and Patrick Conlon formed the production team behind the success.



St Mary's Clonmel received two awards for their Sweeney Todd which was also a great success in the White Memorial Theatre. Best Technical and Best Programme for multiple nominee and winner Ruth Butler came their way when the nominations were announced.

Carrick-on-Suir also have a nominee in the Mary Kelly Unsung Hero category with Marion Grace having been nominated for her extraordinary contribution to musical theatre in the society.

There was great celebrations in the three societies on Sunday when nominations were announced and it is anticipated that Tipperary will be very well represented in the INEC Killarney for the annual AIMS Awards in June.

In total 102 shows were adjudicated by Peter Kennedy (Gilbert) and Greg Currid (Sullivan) who travelled the length and breadth of Ireland during the course of the season which has has seen well-loved shows including Oklahoma! ,The Hot Mikado, Me and My Girl and Carousel alongside some new- modern shows including Rock of Ages, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and Legally Blonde throughout the year.

The season has seen seven Oliver’s, six All Shook Up’s and 9 to 5’s , six Little Shop of Horrors, attracting musical societies around the country. This season also saw the introduction of some newer musicals too including American Idiot, Spamalot and In the Heights making their way to the stage.

The Association of Irish Musical Societies President, Colm Moules, formerly of Thurles Musical Society thanked all the musical societies for their energy, talent and commitment both on and off the stage.

He commented, ‘We are all part of a large musical family whose aim is always to strike the right note of fun and enjoyment with the loyal and dedicated Musical Societies around the country, who’ve once again shown the talent we have is anything but amateur.”

The nominations for the '16/'17 season were announced on Sunday in New Ross, with the award winners to be announced at a glittering black tie ball on Saturday 17th June in the INEC, Killarney - one of the social highlights of the year with groups coming from all over to be part of a very special and memorable annual occasion.