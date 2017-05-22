Grab your sun cream as the sun is set to return to Tipperary

The skies above Tipperary may be grey and dreary today but glorious sunshine is expected to return later in the week as temperatures are forecast to soar.

The weekend was dull and overcast, with outbreaks of rain, but Met Eireann state that the skies will clear as the day goes on.

High pressure and warm air from the south indicate that it will remain dry from Tuesday to Thursday with high temperatures lasting until the end of the week.

So grab the sun cream this week and prepare to bask in temperatures in the early to mid twenties.