Breaking: Tipperary boil water notice lifted after five years

A Boil Water Notice that had been in place for a number of customers on the Temple-Etney water supply for more than five years has now been lifted following the completion of €3m upgrade works in the area.

This notice was put in place in 2012, making it one of the longest running boil water notices in the country. It affected approximately 20 customers in the area. Everyone can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth says Irish Water.

The lifting of the notice, on the advice of the Health Service Executive, follows completion of the wider €3 million project to upgrade the Graigue and Temple-Etney water supplies to protect customers from the threat of cryptosporidium. The upgrade of the water supply schemes has many benefits for the communities and businesses in the area. It will result in a safer and more secure water supply and lead to the removal of the Graigue water supply system from the EPA’s Remedial Action List (RAL).

As part of this upgrade, it was necessary to switch the Graigue water supply from a vulnerable mountain source to a new source at Brackford Bridge. As this new supply is high in naturally occurring minerals, such as calcium and magnesium, customers may have noticed an increase in the hardness of their water. Hard water does not affect the quality of drinking water, nor is it harmful to your health. On the other hand, the new supply will protect customers’ health by providing an effective barrier against the harmful bacteria cryptosporidium and ensuring a safe, secure supply of water for the community in the future.

Duane O’Brien, Irish Water’s Operations Lead for Tipperary, commented: “The removal of this long standing boil water notice in South Tipperary is the result of a major investment in upgrading the water supply for over 1,300 people in the area. We are confident that this investment will ultimately lead to the removal of the Graigue supply from the Remedial Action List, giving customers the peace of mind that they will have a water supply that is secure, reliable and safe to drink.”

“Irish Water and Tipperary County Council acknowledge the patience, cooperation and assistance of the customers affected by this Boil Water Notice and greatly regret any inconvenience caused as a result.”

Any customers with questions or concerns about the impact of this project should contact the Irish Water customer service line at 1850 278 278.