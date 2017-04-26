Tribute: The Late Fintan Loughnane, Kickham Street, Thurles

News of the sudden passing of Fintan Loughnane, Kickham Street, Thurles occasioned great sadness in the Cathedral Town of Thurles where he was a very well known, much liked and popular man.

Hailing from the renowned Loughnane family - a family held in the highest of esteem throughout Tipperary, but especially in mid Tipperary, Fintan was a valued member of staff at Thurles Shopping Centre where his pleasant and easy going disposition endeared him to the many customers who were fortunate enough to pass his way. Indeed, Fintan's greeting of friends and customers in Dunnes Stores was one of the highlights for many who valued his assistance at all times.

Fintan passed away on Friday morning last having arisen early to make a cup of team for his mother Delia. He returned to his room in 3 Dalcassian Terrace, Kickham Street and was called Home by his Maker, quietly and peacefully, in keeping with his character. During the course of the last few days Fintan was remembered for his professionalism, caring generosity and quiet good humour. Indeed, this was referred to constantly throughout the funeral period with the most common description being a very simple one - a gentleman.

The Cathedral of the Assumption in Thurles where Fintans Funeral Mass took place.

Hundreds attended his home over the weekend to offer support and comfort to his mother Delia, his brothers, sisters, relatives and many friends. And, the attendance at Egans Funeral Home on Monday and the Cathedral of the Assumption, which he visited so often, reflected the popularity of the former Minister of the Eucharist. They queued for hours to pay their final respects to a man who had earned their respect without much effort - he was that kind of an individual.

Fintan was laid to rest in the soil of his native town in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles amid great sadness. He will very dearly missed by all but especially by his heartbroken mother Delia with whom he lived and to whom he was so close. A loving brother to Michael, Jimmy, Denis, Paudie, Eddie, Kevin and Joseph and to his sisters June, Ann, Phyllis and Delia, Fintan is also mourned deeply by his brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nephews; nieces; extended relatives; neighbours and a wide circle of great friends friends.

Peace to his kind and gentle soul.