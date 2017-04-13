Breaking: Darkness into Light is coming to Thurles

Pieta House’s flagship awareness walk/run, Darkness Into Light, will take place in 150 locations across Ireland and all over the world this year and it is coming to The Cathedral Town of Thurles.

Last year 130,000 people woke up early to walk or run from the darkness into the light. Although now in it’s ninth year, the event has never been hosted in Thurles. However, 2017 promises to change that.

The Rotary Club of Thurles have joined forces with Pieta House to assist in running the event locally this year.

Speaking on behalf of the Rotary Club and Chairperson of the event in Thurles, Jonathan Gleeson said “Darkness into Light is a wonderful event and now a well established fundraiser for Pieta House, not just in Ireland, but worldwide.

“We recognised this opportunity for Thurles and we are thrilled to finally bring Darkness into Light to our town. I think everyone will agree it’s long overdue and we are asking everyone willing to register online, pick up their T-Shirt and get up early on May 6th to support this terrific cause”.

Darkness Into Light (DIL), will start in the early hours (4.15am) of Saturday 6th May, from the Dome at Semple Stadium, on a 5km route around Thurles, while the dawn is breaking.

Jonathan is urging everyone to “register for this year’s event at www.darknessintolight.ie, and please find, ‘like’ and ‘share’ the local Facebook page” (https://www.facebook.com/DarknessIntoLightThurles/).

You can also send a private message on the Facebook page if you wish to assist in any way. Further details on the chosen route and T-Shirt collection points will be advertised soon.