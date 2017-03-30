Come enjoy the 'Taste of Cahir' food festival

A Taste of Cahir will take place on Easter Weekend in Cahir Town Centre.



This entirely free family fun event is a collaboration of local community groups to showcase the very best of Cahir and all it has to offer.



An action-packed schedule of activities has been created and will take place on Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th of the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend.



Family fun activities include a Fairy Trail, Easter Egg Hunt, various water activities, hot air balloons, markets and much more for all the family to enjoy. All activities will take place around Cahir Castle with Inch Field, the Castle Car Park, the Coronation Walk from the Castle Car Park to Swiss Cottage and the River Suir all being utilised.

Cahir is very proud of its local food, culture, history, art, natural surroundings and community spirit and A Taste of Cahir encompasses all these wonderful assets into a real showcase event for the town, ideal for those with young families during an iconic family oriented weekend on the social calendar.



Saturday will host a traditional Farmers Market from 9am - 1pm followed by the official opening of the magical Fairy Trail and Ice House from 1pm - 5pm. The Fairy Trail is really worth noting as it has come about thanks to a positive collaborative effort between Vocational Training Opportunities Scheme Cahir (VTOS) and the Cahir Men’s Shed. This is a designated wooded area with various path options where children can engage in a real adventure to search for fairies and fairy doors. Children can even bring along their own fairies and fairy doors and add to the Fairy Trail if they wish on the day. The Fairy Trail is adjacent to the Memorial Garden and is the starting point of the Coronation Walk from the Castle Car Park to Swiss Cottage, will remain open as a child-friendly visitor attraction in Cahir going forward.



Sunday is an action packed day with lots of family friendly activities including more visits to the Fairy Trail and the Ice House.

From 1pm - 4pm visitors can also enjoy the chance to meet and mingle with the Tipperary Food Producers Network and local traders, engage in a variety of water sports and the Environmental Roadshow or meet Philip Quinn the renowned Sculptor, not to mention, the exciting tethering of no less than four hot air balloons. There will also be a free Easter Egg Hunt with Cahir Community Youth Project in association with the Bank of Ireland which will take place at Inch Field from 3pm. For more info see www.cahirnewsonline.com or the Cahir Tidy Towns Facebook Page.