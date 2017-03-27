News: GP appointed to Thurles practice to allow for retirement

The is great relief in Thurles town and the surrounding areas at the news that a new doctor has been sourced and appointed to the soon to be vacated practice of long serving and very popular Dr John Healy, Slievenamon Road, Thurles.

The news broke today and immediately there was a sigh of relief from Dr Healy's patients, many of whom were left in limbo following word of the pending retirement of the Galway native who has provided excellent first class GP care to his many patients over a number of decades.

Such was his commitment to his patients, and his caring nature, that Dr Healy postponed his retirement on a number of occasions to allow for the HSE to find a replacement. The position had been advertised without success on a number of occasions and patients had been advised that they may have to move to other doctors' practice in the event of the post not being filled. However, patients were finding that other doctors books were full and were therefore left in limbo, until now.



Saturday's star Una Healy - daughter of the retiring Dr John Healy.

Dr Healy and his wife Ann have been running their practice for many years and are very popular in the community as well as in their practice. Parents of well known girl band performer and TV host Una Healy, they have been involved in many community organisations down through the years and are very highly regarded as good neighbours and friends.

