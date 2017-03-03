Vehement protests at plans to axe Clonmel to Dublin bus route

There was vehement opposition to planned cuts to the Clonmel to Dublin bus service last night when over 100 people attended a Save Our Bus Service meeting in Clonmel.



The event was organised by the National Bus and Rail Union to highlight the threat to a number of services across the country and in particular the Clonmel - Dublin route.

Bus Éireann proposes axing the service as part of its cost cutting plans which it says are necessary to secure the future of the company.

An all-out-strike by members of the NBRU and SIPTU is due to start on Monday.

People were loud in their opposition to any proposals to cut the Clonmel - Dublin service stressing that it provided a vital link. They also expressed concerns that if the route was axed by Bus Éireann then private operators were likely to increase prices.