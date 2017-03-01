Brenda Emerson, wife of former Irish international Amby Fogarty, has passed away

The death has occurred of Brenda Fogarty (née Emerson), Thurles and Drumcondra, Dublin. Brenda passed away unexpectedly at home. Brenda was the beloved wife of the recently deceased Amby who was an Irish international footballer and is deeply regretted by her loving sons Sean & Donal, daughters Maura & Colette, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sister, other relatives and friends. A cremation service will take place at Glasnevin Crematorium on Saturday, March 4th at 12 noon.