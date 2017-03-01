Obituary
Brenda Emerson, wife of former Irish international Amby Fogarty, has passed away
The death has occurred of Brenda Fogarty (née Emerson), Thurles and Drumcondra, Dublin. Brenda passed away unexpectedly at home. Brenda was the beloved wife of the recently deceased Amby who was an Irish international footballer and is deeply regretted by her loving sons Sean & Donal, daughters Maura & Colette, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sister, other relatives and friends. A cremation service will take place at Glasnevin Crematorium on Saturday, March 4th at 12 noon.
Ambrose "Amby" Fogarty was an Irish professional football player who died in January 2016. Amby played for Bohemians, Glentoran, Sunderland, Hartlepool United, Cork Celtic and Cork Hibernian. Amby Fogarty won 11 caps for the Republic of Ireland and following his playing career Ambrose progressed to become manager of Cork Hibernians, Cork Celtic, Drumcondra, Limerick, Athlone and Galway Rovers.
