Nenagh Plant Hire hosts successful breakfast

There was a great turnout for Nenagh Plant Hire and Hardware Ltd's breakfast morning, with many of the top manufacturers on site, including Toptul Professional Tools, DeWalt, Makita, Bosch, Jefferson, Hitachi and Tanaka as well as heavy plant from LiuGong, Kubota and JCB.

Nenagh Plant Hire & Hardware Ltd is a family owned and run business and have been operating in Nenagh for 22 years, and has an extensive range of plant hire, including excavators, mini-diggers, dumpers, tracked crawler boom lifts, boom lifts, teleporters, generators, rollers, core drill rigs and an extensive range of small plant.

They have a large selection of power tools, hand tools, landscape tools, small plant and machinery to cater for all our customers needs from the DIY user right through to the professional user.

As part of the breakfast morning, the company held a raffle, with Keelan Troy of Keelan Troy, Cloughjordan, winning a Jefferson 50 ltr Compressor with 6 pce air hose kit, and Jimmy McCarthy, Rathkeale, County Limerick, winning an 18v DeWalt Brushless Drill.