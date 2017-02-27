Give up clutter for Lent in aid of NCBI

Lent is fast approaching, so instead of giving up sweets, NCBI is asking you to give up your clutter and donate it to NCBI charity shops.

NCBI have charity shops in Cahir, Carrick-on-Suir, Cashel, Clonmel, Nenagh, Nenagh Bookends, Roscrea and Thurles.

The charity shops have a large variety of clothing, books and other items.

Chris White, CEO, says “Every bag of unwanted clothing and other items is worth a great amount to NCBI so this Lent we’re asking people to give up clutter and donate any unwanted items. Lent is about giving up something you don’t need; this year you can hugely benefit NCBI.”

NCBI must raise €4 out of every €10 it spends on services. NCBI’s charity shops around the country make a vital contribution to its fundraising efforts.

There are 1159 people in South Tipperary and the 852 people in North Tipperary who are blind or vision impaired.

NCBI’s services include emotional support and counselling, low vision solutions like magnifiers, assistive technology advice and training, rehabilitation training (including independent living skills and using a long cane), a large print, audio and Braille library. The organisation also has an online shop with lots of practical solutions.

We can help you with reading and carrying out everyday tasks. We can help you find the solutions – from simple to a wide range of available assistive technology – that will help you continue to cook, work, keep up with the news or see photos of family.

According to Chris, sight loss is increasing as our population ages and demand for NCBI’s services is on the increase.

“The work NCBI does wouldn’t be possible without these important fundraising efforts. As well as a great place to find bargains for the thrifty among us, charity shops offer great opportunities for volunteering and getting involved in your local community. And in this case, you will be directly helping people who are blind or vision impaired in Tipperary.”

Every bag and donation is worth a huge amount to the organisation.