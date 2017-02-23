South Tipperary gets ten times as many new jobs as North Tipperary

Nearly ten times as many new jobs have been created in South Tipperary than North Tipperary in the past six years in IDA supported companies

Figures released by the Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation show that 709 new jobs created in the south of the county between 2011 and 2016 while the figure for the north of the county was just 73.

Minister Mary Mitchell O'Connor released the figures in reply to a parliamentary questions from Deputy Brendan Griffin who asked for the breakdown on jobs created by companies supported by Enterprise Ireland and the Industrial Development Authority between 2011 and to date in 2017

She replied that last month, IDA Ireland announced the highest level of employment in its client companies in its history, with 199,877 people now employed in companies supported by the Agency. Enterprise Ireland has also reported a record year. Total employment in Enterprise Ireland client companies now stands at 201,108 with the creation of 19,244 new jobs in 2016.

However the figures for the two parts of Tipperary show a significant gap in IDA supported jobs created.

In the year just ended, the figures were 138 for South and ten for North. In the previous year the gap wasn't as large, at 70 (South) and 25 (North).

But in 2014, the figures show that no new job was created in the north with 229 in the south.

In 2013, it was 180 in the south, fifteen in the north; in 2012, 67 in the south, just one in the north; and in 2011, 25 in the south and 22 in the north.

The Local Enterprise Office Annual Employment Survey shows the total new jobs in the county at 240 in 2014 and 201 in 2015.