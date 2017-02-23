Rock of Cashel wins International Award of Excellence

The Rock of Cashel is among seven heritage sites which have been recognized for their pursuit of excellence in tourism.

Mr. Seán Canney,T.D., Minister of State for the Office of Public Works (OPW) and Flood Relief has congratulated the seven heritage sites, all managed by the OPW, on winning their CIE Tours International Awards of Excellence 2016. The coveted Awards are presented annually by CIE Tours International and are given in recognition of excellence in Irish Tourism. Award winners are chosen following independent evaluation of CIE Tours customer surveys.

The seven OPW heritage sites that are the recipients of the CIE Tours International Awards of Excellence Winners 2016 are:

Brú na Bóinne Visitor Centre, Co. Meath

Clonmacnoise, Co. Offaly

Dublin Castle, Dublin

Dún Aonghasa, Aran Island, Co. Galway

Glendalough Visitor Centre, Co. Wicklow

Kilmainham Gaol, Dublin

Rock of Cashel, Co. Tipperary



Minister Canney congratulated the seven OPW sites; “I’m delighted with the news of the Awards for seven of the OPW’s heritage sites. These awards are a very welcome recognition of the professionalism and dedication of the staff involved and their pursuit of excellence in tourism. I am proud that the OPW has been recognised as offering a quality experience to visitors and I’m sure we will continue to do so in 2017 and in future years.”