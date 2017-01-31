Local deaths and funeral details - Offaly (January 31)

Mary Frances (May) Gath

Kilnagall, Kilcormac

Reposing at Lawless Funeral Home, Mucklagh, on Tuesday, January 31 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm with removal to the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, February 1 at 2pm with burial afterwards in St Joseph’s Cemetery.

Terry Fahy

Lughill, Durrow, Offaly / Cong, Mayo

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, January 31 from 5pm until Rosary that night at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, February 1 to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Paul Groome

Garr, Rhode, Offaly

London and formerly Garr, Rhode, Co Offaly. Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry from 4pm on Wednesday, February 1 with removal to The Church of the Holy Trinity, Castlejordan at 6.30pm (Via Garr, Rhode) arriving for 7pm. Funeral on Thursday, February 2 after 11am Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Joseph Kavanagh

49 Birr Street, Kilcormac, Offaly

Reposing at his home in Birr Street on Monday evening, January 30 from 7pm with rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Tuesday from 3pm with rosary at 9pm. Removal from his home on Wednesday morning, February 1 arriving at the church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Kilcormac for 10.50am for 11am funeral mass followed by burial to Saint Joseph's cemetery Kilcormac. House private on Wednesday morning please.