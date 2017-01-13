Pedestrian Crossing Call for Busy Thurles Road

Tipperary County Council has been urged to install a pedestrian crossing on Slievenamon Road in Thurles.

Cllr Jim Ryan also wants public lighting along the road as, he says, both sides are being used by pedestrians.

"There is close to 600 houses along that road and yet there is no pedestrian crossing. Children are having to cross a road that cars are speeding on," he told Tipperary Council this Monday. The Ind. councillor said that the footpath needed to be repaired and to be completed as far as the golf course. Earlier, Cllr John Hogan had also called for an upgrade for the road surface and Cllr Seamus Hanafin had described Slievenamon's footpaths and surface as being in "shocking condition".

County engineer Michael F Hayes told the councillors that Slievenamon Road was "high on the agenda".