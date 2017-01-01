Discussions ongoing on Ballina car park

Discussions for a new car park in Ballina are ongoing, Nenagh district manager has told Cllr Phyll Bugler, Cathaoirleach, Nenagh Municipal District Council.

He told her that suitable locations for a car park were limited and the situation will be reviewed.

Meanwhile, director of Community and Enterprise Attracta Lyons told Cllr Bugler that the council will examine having the World Waterskiing Championships return to Ballina.

“It would be a massive thing for the area,” said Cllr Bugler.

The lakeside village last hosted the championships over 50 years ago.