Age Friendly Roscrea Community Dinner & 'Hooley'

Last Sunday, (January 7th), more than 180 people celebrated the New year with a dinner and hooley in Racket Hall.

A great social occasion, the fabulous meal was followed by lots of chat, music, song, dance and a surprise appearance of ‘The Tops’.

Pat Flanagan was MC for the occasion and Kevin Spain and his daughter Yvonne provided the music and song. There was a rousing sing along with the Rosie Greys, Mrs Claus arrived and seemed to be looking for a replacement for Santa.

Age Friendly Roscrea are now actively recruiting volunteers for the Roscrea Friendship.

This service will provide a friendly telephone call service and a visitation for older Roscrea people, further information from Anne Keevey at 0831133987.

The very positive benefits and enjoyment from music and song inspired Edel Carey and Age Friendly Roscrea to start a new singing group.

The group, the’ Rosie Greys’ is informal and inclusive. It is all about joining in, singing talent of course would be an asset but not essential. (Contact Edel at 0876921422 ).

Both these initiatives offer valuable opportunities for volunteering and working toward making Roscrea a great place to live and grow.

Age Friendly Roscrea is now processing applications for personal alarms, since November 1st new applicants receive the first years monitoring free, for further information ring 083 1133987