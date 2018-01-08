Tipperary great Mick Murphy is laid to rest

Former Tipperary hurling great Mick Murphy (Thurles Sarsfields) was laid to rest in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles this afternoon following Requiem Mass in Bohernanave Church which was attended by many club and county colleagues.

The 76 year old who captained Tipperary to defeat Kilkenny in the All-Ireland senior hurling final of 1964, when he marked the great Eddie Keher, had been ill for a short time before passing away in Milford Hospice in Limerick.

Among those who attended the funeral were Michael Babs Keating, John O'Donoghue, Mackey McKenna, Seamus Mackey, Len Gaynor, John Costigan, Martin Musha Maher, Peter O'Sullivan and many more who soldiered with Mick on and off the field of play. Thurles Sarsfields, Durlas Og juvenile GAA club which he was so instrumental in establishing in 1979, and the Tipperary County GAA Board formed Guards of Honour as Mick was taken to St Patrick's Cemetery after Requiem Mass had been celebrated by current Borris-Ileigh hurler, Rev Fr Vincent Stapleton.

The streets of Thurles fell silent as one of its proudest sons was brought through the Cathedral Town for the last time - he had returned the Liam MacCarthy Cup to the steps of the Cathedral of the Assumption in '64 where he was greeted by the late Dr Tom Morris, Archbishop of Cashel and Emly and Patron of the GAA, and there were many who recalled that evening as the funeral cortege passed by the gates of the famous Thurles landmark.

Mick Murphy is remembered as a stylish, uncompromising defender, who took his place in one of the finest of Tipperary teams. Injury robbed him of many years of hurling however and he was forced to retire early - perhaps a decade before his time. This, and many other recollections and observations, were brought to the gathered congregation by retired Editor of The Tipperary Star Michael Dundon who delivered a eulogy in the Church at the end of Mass.

The Tipperary great is survived by his wife Bridget, sons Paul, Michael and Aidan, daughters Fiona and Ciara, grandchildren, sisters, relatives and a wide circle of friends.