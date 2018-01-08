Tipperary landowners are responsible for roadside trees – there is no ambiguity say council officials

A call has been made for Tipperary County Council to lead the way in bringing agencies together to ensure roadside trees are properly maintained in a bid to save lives before the next major storm arrives.

Members of Tipperary County Council discussed the matter, as a result of a number of Notices of Motions being tabled, and proposed that all relevant agencies, including the IFA and ICMSA attend a meeting to put a plan in place.

The council agreed to proceed to organise a meeting to discuss the issue now rather than wait for the next storm event to take place.



In response to motions tabled by members concerning roadside trees, Director of Services Marcus O Connor said there was absolutely no ambiguity as to who was responsible for the maintenance of roadside trees.

He told the members that landowners were responsible and the onus was on them to inspect and maintain their roadside trees hedgerows to ensure that they are in a safe condition.