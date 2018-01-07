Father of Tipperary hurling manager Michael Ryan passes away

Anne O'Grady

Reporter:

Anne O'Grady

Tipperary deaths

Tipperary Deaths

The father of Tipperary senior hurling manager Michael Ryan has passed away.

Tommy Ryan of The Line, Curraghduff, Upperchurch, Co. Tipperary, died yesterday Saturday.

He was pre-deceased by his baby daughter Katie Therese, and is survived by his wife Joan and family John, Mary O’Sullivan, Michael, Anneita Treacy and Joan Marie Allis, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister Chris, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends

He is reposing at O’Dwyer’s Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Monday evening from 4 pm with removal at 7 pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch. 

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.