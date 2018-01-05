Sad passing of Tipperary's 1964 All-Ireland winning captain Michael Murphy

The Thurles Sarsfields mans passing comes just a week after his namesake and former clubmate from the 1945 team

Tipperary All-Ireland winning senior hurling captain from 1964, Michael Murphy has passed away peacefully in the presence of family and friends at Milford Hospice in Limerick, after a short illness.

The Thurles Sarsfields man played at left half back on what was regarded as the finest team of the era, when he led Tipp to the All-Ireland victory in 1964. He had been an outstanding minor, winning All-Irelands in that grade too, and was also a key part of the very successful Thurles Sarsfields team of the late fifties and early sixties, winning numerous county senior hurling championships.

A serious knee injury robbed Mick, as he was known to most, of his better years and he was to retire early as a result of the injury which he never managed to recover from. However, in retirement, he was a keen analyst of the game and acted as selector and manager of Thurles Sarsfields for a number of years, as well as lending his advice to many others as well. He was also a founding member of Durlas Og, the juvenile GAA club in Thurles, in 1979, and remained a very popular and highly regarded character right up to his passing. He had a beautiful singing voice and loved nothing more than sharing in a sing-song when out socialising.

Mick Murphy lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 1964 for Tipperary

Micks passing comes just a week after his 99 year old namesake from the Tipperary All-Ireland winning 1945 team who was laid to rest in the last few days.

Survived by his wife Brigid, his sons and daughter, grandchildren and extended family, Michael will be greatly missed by his colleagues in Thurles Sarsfields, the GAA fraternity at large, his neighbours in Iona Avenue and his many friends. Sympathy is tendered to his family and all the bereaved.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

May he rest peacefully amongst the greats of the game.