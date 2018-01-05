HSE failure to address bed capacity issue at the root of our ‘crisis’- Mattie McGrath
Independent TD Mattie McGrath has said that the record levels of
“I think there is
‘Crisis’ implies a departure from the usual operating procedure. This is anything but that.
The HSE seems absolutely incapable of adequately planning for what at this point are predictable strains on the system.
Every year they seem to be completely taken off guard and it is simply not acceptable.
I warned the Minister for Health in November during a debate a Health Insurance that as sure as night follows day we were going to see dire situations emerging in our A&E’s over the Christmas and New Year period.
Minister Harris assured us all at the time however that work on yet another health service capacity review was “progressing within the Department” and that the review will be “more comprehensive than any previous capacity review.”
This is the stuff of nonsense. It is blatantly clear that the problem in the health service, just like that in housing, is capacity. There are simply not enough beds and that is having an extremely detrimental impact on the entire system.
I am deeply concerned that Minister Harris will come into the Dáil in January, and offer us nothing but more bland assurances about ‘capacity reviews’ while out in the real world, the elderly and the
